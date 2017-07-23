400 Fest Header

Pre-sale is now open for 400 Fest at the Brickyard, including access for the American Express® Card Member Pre-Sale and American Express® Preferred Seating.

The pre-sale is open from Thursday, May 18th at 10 AM EST through Sunday, May 21st at 10 PM EST.

  • One (1) 2-day VIP pass to 400 Fest 2017 including:
  • Access to the VIP-only viewing area
  • Additional access to the General Admission Pit
  • Access to the 400 Fest VIP village featuring:
    • VIP only cash bars serving top shelf brands*
    • Water refill stations throughout
    • Comfortable seating offering a place to relax
    • VIP only concessions and merchandise stands
    • Private VIP restrooms
    • Charging stations
  • VIP merchandise gift bag with 400 Fest water bottle & rally towel
  • Hassle free VIP-only venue entrance
  • On-site experience hosts

*Local liquor laws apply

VIP Quantity:

This product includes Concert General Admission Access as well as access to the Front Stage Pit.

PIT Quantity:

GA Quantity:
